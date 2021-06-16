By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jared McCann has some new hardware.
When sports shut down in 2020, athletes had to find unique ways to stay in shape. The Penguins forward came up with a workout that had people saying, “Holy cow.”
McCann posted a video of him doing squats with a calf on a farm in April 2020. The workout routine led to him winning the NHL Fan Choice Award for “Most Innovative Workout.”
And with 45.2% percent of the vote, @jaredmccann19 and his cow-weight win the #NHLFanChoice Award for "Most Innovative Workout"!
We're udderly impressed! 🐄 https://t.co/lrvicOgra7
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 15, 2021