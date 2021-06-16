CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
McCann posted a video of him doing squats with a calf on a farm.
Filed Under:Hockey, Jared McCann, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jared McCann has some new hardware.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins/Twitter)

When sports shut down in 2020, athletes had to find unique ways to stay in shape. The Penguins forward came up with a workout that had people saying, “Holy cow.”

McCann posted a video of him doing squats with a calf on a farm in April 2020. The workout routine led to him winning the NHL Fan Choice Award for “Most Innovative Workout.”