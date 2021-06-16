By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching two girls on a Kennywood ride.
Police say 22-year-old Miguel Moises Corio Marcos touched the girls, ages 14 and 15, on the Aero 360 ride on Tuesday. Police say the girls moved seats twice and yelled at him before he eventually left.
After they got off the ride, police say one of the girls took a photo of him and showed it to officers.
According to the criminal complaint, when police tried to arrest him, he took off, running through the metal detectors, through the ticket sales window, through the gates and into the parking lot.
Police say they were finally able to arrest him when he ran out of breath, slowed down and stopped.
He’s facing several charges, including two counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, two counts of harassment and resisting arrest.