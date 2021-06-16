By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police Special Victim's Unit is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, vulnerable 22-year-old, Skyler Smith.
Smith is being described as a 6’2″, 240 pound male with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen at 4703 Monongahela Street around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police believe Smith is known to frequent the North Side and he was last seen wearing tan pants and a tan-colored shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Special Victim's Unit at 412-323-7141.
