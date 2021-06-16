By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) – While many of us define fun differently and enjoy a variety of entertainment in our lives, a recent study from WalletHub compared every state in the United States, finding West Virginia is the “least fun” state in the country.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Department Of Mobility And Infrastructure To Unveil Pedestrian Safety Plan
The study looked at factors such as most restaurants, movie theaters, golf courses, performing arts theaters, access to gyms/fitness centers, national parks, and other outdoor activities.
West Virginia found itself near the bottom of several categories, finding itself tied for 49th in “lowest personal expenditures on recreation services per capita, tied for 44th in “lowest variety of arts, entertainment, and recreational establishments,” 48th in “fewest fitness centers per capita,” and 49th in “fewest performing arts theaters per capita.”READ MORE: Pittsburgh Says ShotSpotter System Is Paying Off
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania found itself ranked as the 10th most fun state in the country.
California was ranked number one, Florida came in second, and Nevada was third.MORE NEWS: WVU Planning To Fully Reopen For Fall 2021 Semester
You can check out the full study and read how the study was conducted at this link.