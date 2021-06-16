By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — North Hills High School girls soccer coach Rick Kabbert has died.

In an email to families on Wednesday, the North Hills School District administration said counselors are available for students.

Kabbert was named coach of the high school team last summer after spending two years as coach of the middle school boys team. He was also a coach for the North Hills Soccer Club and FC Pittsburgh.

“He was a friend, a confidant, a caring father, and someone that our players could rely on,” Ryan McEnroe, president of the North Hills Girls Soccer Boosters, said in the email. “Coaching soccer was his passion and he truly loved coaching the girls. We are all deeply saddened by this news.”

💔 Extremely saddened by the passing of @NHAthletics_ girls soccer coach Rick Kabbert. Well-known by many in the @nhillssoccer community, Rick had an unwavering commitment to spreading his love of the game and will be missed: https://t.co/4w4CJVRXjt @NHGS2018 pic.twitter.com/jKbhty4ZtH — North Hills SD (@north_hills) June 16, 2021

“Rick made great strides with the program since the day he was hired last June,” said North Hills Director of Athletics Patrick Weber said in the email. “His passion for the sport of soccer and the North Hills community made him a great fit. Our thoughts are with his family and friends; he will be deeply missed.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The full email to families can be found below.