By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — North Hills High School girls soccer coach Rick Kabbert has died.
In an email to families on Wednesday, the North Hills School District administration said counselors are available for students.
Kabbert was named coach of the high school team last summer after spending two years as coach of the middle school boys team. He was also a coach for the North Hills Soccer Club and FC Pittsburgh.
“He was a friend, a confidant, a caring father, and someone that our players could rely on,” Ryan McEnroe, president of the North Hills Girls Soccer Boosters, said in the email. “Coaching soccer was his passion and he truly loved coaching the girls. We are all deeply saddened by this news.”
💔 Extremely saddened by the passing of @NHAthletics_ girls soccer coach Rick Kabbert. Well-known by many in the @nhillssoccer community, Rick had an unwavering commitment to spreading his love of the game and will be missed: https://t.co/4w4CJVRXjt @NHGS2018 pic.twitter.com/jKbhty4ZtH
— North Hills SD (@north_hills) June 16, 2021
“Rick made great strides with the program since the day he was hired last June,” said North Hills Director of Athletics Patrick Weber said in the email. “His passion for the sport of soccer and the North Hills community made him a great fit. Our thoughts are with his family and friends; he will be deeply missed.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
The full email to families can be found below.
Dear NHSD families,
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of North Hills High School girls soccer coach Rick Kabbert.
Kabbert joined the girls high school program last summer after spending two years as the North Hills Middle School boys coach. He was well-known in the local soccer community, having coached for the North Hills Soccer Club since 2010, serving stints as president, director of coaching and director of player development for the club over the years. He was also a coach at FC Pittsburgh.
To those who knew him, Rick was more than a dedicated soccer coach.
“He was a friend, a confidant, a caring father, and someone that our players could rely on,” Ryan McEnroe, president of the North Hills Girls Soccer Boosters, said in announcing his passing to the team. “Coaching soccer was his passion and he truly loved coaching the girls. We are all deeply saddened by this news.”
When Kabbert took over, the girls program had won just five section games combined over the previous three seasons but he was committed to building a foundation for the future, and it showed.
The team ended the season on a 4-game winning streak and was hungry for more success in 2021 and beyond.
“Rick made great strides with the program since the day he was hired last June,” said North Hills Director of Athletics Patrick Weber. “His passion for the sport of soccer and the North Hills community made him a great fit. Our thoughts are with his family and friends; he will be deeply missed.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
School counselors are available if your child needs someone to talk to you. Please contact their school directly.
Thank you,
North Hills School District Administration