By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, the City of Pittsburgh plans to take its first steps to help curb pedestrian accidents.
Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will roll out its “Pedestrian Safety Action Plan.”
Census data has shown that Pittsburgh has one of the highest rates of people who make their daily commute through walking.
The plan will detail ways to reduce accidents and make sure all residents are within a 20-minute walk to get fresh fruits and vegetables.
A virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday at noon.
You can check out the safety plan and join the virtual meeting by following this link.