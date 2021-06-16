By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials dedicated a new memorial plaque on Wednesday to honor firefighters who died while in the line of duty.

The unveiling ceremony was held at the Fire Training Academy on Washington Boulevard, where the plaque will remain.

Glenn Terry Sr. is one of the fallen firefighters memorialized on the plaque. Today would have been his birthday.

“I’m hoping that I can follow in my dad’s footsteps and become a firefighter also. This was definitely a big step for me,” Glenn Terry Jr. said.

The plaque was donated by the Pittsburgh Veteran Firefighters Association.

Today @PghFireFighters dedicated a plaque for Pittsburgh Firefighters who died in the line of duty. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Veteran Firefighters Association. https://t.co/A1ztGXTrxy pic.twitter.com/hZTbn784o4 — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 16, 2021

It honors over 130 lives.

“Today we honor the 134 men and women of Pittsburgh Fire who answered the ultimate call. We celebrate their lives, and their memories,” Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said.

The first line of duty death in the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau was in 1871.