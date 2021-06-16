By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh has said its ShotSpotter system is paying off.
The system uses a network of acoustic sensors to detect gunfire and it can then pinpoint the location of the shooting.
According to the city, the system alone is what alerted first responders to 13 shootings over the past two years.
In 2019, paramedics responded to five shootings without anyone calling 911.
Then, in 2020, in almost a third of the alerts, the ShotSpotter alone is what triggered the emergency response.