By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been about two days since the first round of storms hit the area, leaving some people around the Pittsburgh region without power.

While everyone’s situation is unique, something everyone can relate to is the inconvenience of living without power.

One Squirrel Hill woman realized her neighbors were still in the dark and stepped up in the most simple way.

Jody Handley was lucky enough to still have power but when she saw her neighbors without, she took action.

Handley ran a power cord outside of her home and set it on a chair for anyone to use.

“I hope other people, the next time this happens, as we know power outages are probably not going to be slowing down with the weather being what it is, and if it happens again, get your big Christmas extension cord, run it out to the end, share it with folks,” she said.

It took Handley all of five minutes to set up and she says she’d do it again without hesitation.