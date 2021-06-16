By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt students who are vaccinated against COVID-19 could win up to $2,500 in a prize drawing.
The vice provost and dean of students announced the incentives in an email Wednesday.
The letter says students have to complete a voluntary disclosure form to be entered for the chance to win “great” prizes during weekly drawings that will start next Wednesday. Other prizes include gift cards to restaurants and the University Store, research funding support and tickets to sporting events.
The letter also says that the university currently doesn't have plans to require COVID-19 vaccines, which other schools like CMU and Duquesne have done.
More information and the voluntary disclosure form can be found on Pitt’s website.