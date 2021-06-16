CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – West Virginia University is planning on being fully reopened this fall.

COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have dropped by 57% in just the last month and WVU says it has all the tools it needs to fight COVID-19.

This includes masks, social distancing, and testing.

The university plans to have students back on campus and fully in-person for the upcoming school year.

They are not requiring students to be vaccinated but they will be offering incentives for students that do get vaccinated.