By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A part of Brownsville Road in the South Hills is closed because of a crash.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Pushes Back Summer BOOST Program Due To Lack Of Staffing
The crash occurred near the Park Drive entrance to South Park.
A driver crashed into a pole, which caused the pole to fall on top of the vehicle.READ MORE: Man Taken Into Custody Following Shooting In Polish Hill
The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.
Drivers are being asked to either avoid the area or allow for extra travel time if it is part of your morning commute.MORE NEWS: Community Comes Together Honor Fallen Mt. Lebanon Police Officer Jerrod Withrow
It is not known how long crews will remain on the scene.