MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) – Friends, family, and the community came together on Wednesday to pay their respects to a Mount Lebanon police officer.READ MORE: Man Taken Into Custody Following Shooting In Polish Hill
The funeral was held of officer Jerrod Withrow who died of colon cancer last week.READ MORE: Construction Of Landing Hotel At The Rivers Casino Resumes Following COVID-19 Hiatus
Officer Withrow joined the Mount Lebanon Police in 2014 after he had served with the Pittsburgh Police.MORE NEWS: Portion Of Route 28 To Highland Park Bridge To Close For 3 Months
In 2018, as part of the South Hills Critical Incident Response Team, Withrow responded to the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.