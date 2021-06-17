CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was found in the woods in Armstrong County.

Kiski Township Police got a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Apollo Car Wash.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

Investigators say they determined a man left his car there then walked into the woods.

Police found his body near State Route 56.

The Armstrong County Coroner is trying to determine how he died.