By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was found in the woods in Armstrong County.
Kiski Township Police got a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Apollo Car Wash.
Investigators say they determined a man left his car there then walked into the woods.
Police found his body near State Route 56.
The Armstrong County Coroner is trying to determine how he died.