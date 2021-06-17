By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than two dozen people have been named in indictments for allegedly trafficking drugs in Mercer and Lawrence counties.
Two separate indictments name 25 people who Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says "peddled dozens of kilos of devastating poisons." They allegedly trafficked drugs like heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Authorities say the charges wouldn’t have been possible without teamwork between agencies during the year-long investigation.
Authorities say the charges wouldn't have been possible without teamwork between agencies during the year-long investigation.

In connection with the indictments, FBI Pittsburgh is looking for four people who are considered armed and dangerous.
As part of the investigation, the FBI wants to know where Jermall Johnson, Michael Love, Forrest Gilmore and Jimmy Gadson are. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-432-4000.