By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An off-duty Glassport Police officer is facing charges for allegedly driving the wrong way down a street on the South Side while drunk.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer who pulled Tyler Kowall over at the intersection of South 18th and East Carson streets smelled "a strong odor" of alcohol on his breath.
The criminal complaint says Kowall said he was an off-duty Glassport Police officer and he admitted to drinking earlier at the Pirates game. Police say the officer also spotted a half-empty hard seltzer in Kowall’s car.
Kowall's blood alcohol limit was allegedly twice the legal limit.
He was charged with DUI and traffic violations.