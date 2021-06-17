CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Fourth of July weekend also includes Free Shirt Friday, a Jim Beam Block Party on Federal Street on Saturday, Kids Day at PNC Park on Sunday and a sunglasses giveaway.
Filed Under:Concert, Local TV, MLB, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music duo Big & Rich will perform the first big post-game concert at PNC Park since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Kenny Chesney Announces 2022 Tour Date At Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Pirates say Big & Rich will be the headliners of “(Re)Opening Weekend,” which kicks off on Thursday, July 1.

The Bucs host the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:05 p.m., then they are asking fans to stick around for the post-game concert.

In addition to the game and the concert, $1 hot dogs will be available at select concessions stands throughout the ballpark.

The Fourth of July weekend also includes Free Shirt Friday, a Jim Beam Block Party on Federal Street on Saturday, Kids Day at PNC Park on Sunday and a sunglasses giveaway.

The block party will be the first one in nearly two years

MORE NEWS: Study Finds West Virginia 'Least Fun' State In America

For more information on the Fourth of July (Re)Opening Weekend festivities, visit the Pirates website here.