By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music duo Big & Rich will perform the first big post-game concert at PNC Park since the start of the pandemic.

The Pittsburgh Pirates say Big & Rich will be the headliners of “(Re)Opening Weekend,” which kicks off on Thursday, July 1.

The Bucs host the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:05 p.m., then they are asking fans to stick around for the post-game concert.

🚨POSTGAME CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Big & Rich will headline (Re)Opening Weekend on Thursday, July 1 with a postgame concert! READ MORE: Fire Causes Significant Damage To Idlewood Industries Building In Beaver County — Pirates (@Pirates) June 17, 2021

In addition to the game and the concert, $1 hot dogs will be available at select concessions stands throughout the ballpark.

The Fourth of July weekend also includes Free Shirt Friday, a Jim Beam Block Party on Federal Street on Saturday, Kids Day at PNC Park on Sunday and a sunglasses giveaway.

The block party will be the first one in nearly two years

For more information on the Fourth of July (Re)Opening Weekend festivities, visit the Pirates website here.