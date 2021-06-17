By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in custody after a shooting in Polish Hill on Wednesday night.
A ShotSpotter alert notified police of gunfire along Herron Avenue.
Police also discovered a gun while searching next to some homes and beside a guardrail.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if the man who was taken into custody will be charged.