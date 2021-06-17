PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, picture-perfect weather is in place again today.

Yesterday’s highs only hit 72°.

We will be warmer than that today and I am keeping my initial forecast high for today of 77°.

Morning lows will likely drop to the mid-40s. Noon temperatures will be near 70.

I hope you get to get outside and enjoy the day with storm chances now expected to return for your weekend.

Heading into the weekend, rain and storm chances are now set to return. The set-up could be conducive to a couple of days in a row with severe weather around.

A ridge of high pressure will remain to our south with the subtropical jet riding on top of us. This will mean gusty conditions will be possible as you have a pool of cold air sitting on top of what should be warmer and moist air.

Individual days will obviously vary but you should remain weather aware for severe weather.

When it comes to the forecast for the weekend, highs are expected to return to the 80s both Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Morning lows will also be closer to the seasonal average of ~60°.

