By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Law enforcement has cleared the scene on Springwater Court in Moon Township after surrounding a home.
Multiple agencies surrounded the Spring Run Village development on Thursday. Moon Township police said, “The end result is suicide.”
#BREAKING Police and SWAT outside of a home on Spring Water Court in Moon Township. We’ve heard loud bangs and police asking someone to come out. (Sorry for the dark picture, we can’t get close to the house). @KDKA pic.twitter.com/KIjFSwTBGw
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) June 18, 2021
KDKA’s Jessica Guay heard flash bangs and police telling someone to come out.