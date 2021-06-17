CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Law enforcement has cleared the scene on Springwater Court in Moon Township after surrounding a home.

Multiple agencies surrounded the Spring Run Village development on Thursday. Moon Township police said, “The end result is suicide.”

KDKA’s Jessica Guay heard flash bangs and police telling someone to come out.