The Grand Resort, 9519 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio, recently completed a $30 million expansion.

The extensive campus now includes The Hotel (130 rooms and suites), The Conference & Event Center, The Golf Center, The Grand Spa and Salon, The Roman Bath & Resort Pools, The Medical Rejuvenation Center, The Fitness Center, The Tennis Center, The Recreation Center, The Restaurants, The Wine Cellar & Lounge, and The Grand Lounge and Cigar Store.

“We’ve taken the resort concept to a whole new level and have created a destination second to none,” said Ron Klingle, chairman and CEO of Avalon Holdings Corp.

As a destination golf resort, The Grand Resort is second to none. The Resort’s Avalon Lakes golf course is a Pete Dye masterpiece that has hosted LPGA tournaments. Resort guests also have full access to the three courses of Avalon at Squaw Creek, Avalon at Buhl Park, and the Avalon Field Club at New Castle.

One of the highlights is the new pool complex. The outdoor area features a 140-foot recreational pool with graduated entry, diving area, decorative waterfalls, and sunbathing deck. The Roman Bath is a separate adult-only pool open all 12 months.

The Wine Cellar and Lounge features a beautiful and relaxed atmosphere and offers a choice of hundreds of varieties of the best wines from all over the world.

The Grand Lounge and Cigar Store offers the perfect environment for guests to buy and enjoy their favorite cigars in an atmosphere of rich mahogany, leather chairs, large televisions and private humidors.

The new Grand Spa and Salon offers facial and body care treatments including manicures and pedicures. The new Medical Rejuvenation Center specializes in physician-directed clinical treatments for skincare, facial and body rejuvenation. We feature five of the newest Lutronic Laser Systems for aesthetic treatments, dermal fillers, botox, and more.

To find out more, go to www.TheGrandResort.com