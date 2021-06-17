By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old worker died after falling approximately 50 to 60 feet off the roof of a building on Neville Island.
OSHA said it is investigating the incident Thursday at Allegheny Recycled Products. OSHA said the building's owner hired a roofing company to make repairs to a metal roof.
"Topchoice Roofing Services, LLC (TRS) was hired by the owner to repair the roof and they hired another company Mast Topchoice Roofing (MTR) to assist with the job," OHSA said in a statement.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 19-year-old Chris Byler.