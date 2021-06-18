ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A group of volunteers is getting the wheels rolling on a campaign to make sure every kid has a bicycle this summer.

Remember the joy and exhilaration of those summer afternoons on your bike? Many kids in the area might not have had the chance to experience any of that if it wasn’t for Little Free Cycles in Aliquippa.

Before Little Free Cycles, there was the Little Free Pantry at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church.

“It gives people the chance to give. People are really generous. The free pantry gives people the chance to be generous,” said Pastor Mike Sourwine.

And now the church is partnering with a bike ministry called Communicycle.

Free bikes and helmets, whether you outgrew your old bike or never had one.

“It’s such a good feeling just to see them riding away,” said Lee Montanari, the executive director of Communicycle.

