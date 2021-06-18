By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman was re-arrested after just getting out of Westmoreland County Prison for an alleged incident at a local Sheetz that involved public urination and the attempted sale of drugs.

Amie Slocum, 49, is now facing indecent exposure and public drunkenness charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Slocum said she was trying to find a ride back to Pittsburgh after being released from the Westmoreland County Prison earlier this week.

Police said she went into the Sheetz on Harvey Avenue in Greensburg and was asking customers to buy crack cocaine. Employees called the police after she allegedly urinated on the floor in the dining room.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Slocum sitting on the passenger side of a stranger’s vehicle.

They say Slocum claimed to know the driver and that she was paying him $50 to drive her back to Pittsburgh.

Police say she was drinking from an opened bottle of alcohol and smoking a cigarette. In addition, they say she smelled strongly of alcohol, had red and glassy eyes, was slurring her speech and staggering.

When the owner of the vehicle showed up, he told police he did not know Slocum and did not agree to drive her to Pittsburgh.

Slocum was taken back into custody and is now facing those additional charges.

