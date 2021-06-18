By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – The Bethel Park baseball team received a heroes welcome at the high school on Thursday night after a massive victory.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Looking For Solutions To Bus Driver Shortage
The Blackhawks won the 5-A state championship on Thursday and it was their first since 1988.READ MORE: Juneteenth Celebrations Planned Across The Pittsburgh Region
On their way home, they received a police escort from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department.MORE NEWS: Live! Casino Pittsburgh Gearing Up For Summerfest Live
The Blackhawks defeated Red Land 4-2 to make them your PIAA 5A State Champions in 2021.