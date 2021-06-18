CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – Next month, the Butler community will come together to remember the life of Caitlyn Kaufman.

The Butler High School and Clarion University graduate was killed as she was driving to work in Nashville late in 2020.

The walk and candlelight vigil is scheduled for July 24 at Butler Memorial Park.

T-shirts are being sold for the event and the proceeds will benefit the scholarship that was established in Kaufman’s name at Butler County Community College.