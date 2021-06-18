By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Union members who clean the Carnegie Museum system throughout the city rallied in Oakland on Friday to call for a pay raise.READ MORE: Route 28 Construction Project Could Create Traffic Gridlock
Workers with the 32BJ SEIU union were joined in their efforts by Democratic mayoral nominee Ed Gainey and other supporters.
The commercial cleaners at the museum say they are already among the lowest-paid cleaners in all of Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Frank Bonner, Herb On ‘WKRP In Cincinnati,’ Dies At 79
In addition, they say the pay raise they are being offered is too small, especially after work they performed on the front lines of the pandemic.
“I am an essential worker. We are asked to perform additional sanitizing work to keep our patrons safe. We performed the sanitizing work in a time when we did not fully understand the effectiveness and placed ourselves in harm’s way with close contact with the coronavirus,” union member Marty Riker said.
We reached out to the Carnegie Museums for a response, but we have not heard back yet.MORE NEWS: Port Authority Closing City's Busiest Bus Stop As It Undergoes Art Transformation
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this story.