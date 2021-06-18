By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — The Columbus Zoo in Ohio has two big reasons to celebrate, or, depending on how you look at it, two small reasons.READ MORE: Port Authority Closing City's Busiest Bus Stop As It Undergoes Art Transformation
An Asian elephant calf and a California sea lion pup were born this week.
The elephant was born Wednesday evening thanks to her 33-year-old mother, Phoebe.READ MORE: Date And Place Set For Pennsylvania’s Annual Vehicle Auction
They say the baby is still figuring out how to use his trunk!
And Thursday morning, a California sea lion named Lovell delivered a new pup.MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Looking For Ride After Prison Release Accused Of Urinating In Sheetz, Trying To Sell Drugs
Both species are at risk in their native ranges, according to the zoo.