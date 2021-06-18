CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Baby Elephant, Columbus Zoo, Ohio, Sea Lion Pup

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — The Columbus Zoo in Ohio has two big reasons to celebrate, or, depending on how you look at it, two small reasons.

READ MORE: Port Authority Closing City's Busiest Bus Stop As It Undergoes Art Transformation

An Asian elephant calf and a California sea lion pup were born this week.

The elephant was born Wednesday evening thanks to her 33-year-old mother, Phoebe.

READ MORE: Date And Place Set For Pennsylvania’s Annual Vehicle Auction

They say the baby is still figuring out how to use his trunk!

And Thursday morning, a California sea lion named Lovell delivered a new pup.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Looking For Ride After Prison Release Accused Of Urinating In Sheetz, Trying To Sell Drugs

Both species are at risk in their native ranges, according to the zoo.