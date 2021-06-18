By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh-area universities have been offering all kinds of incentives for people to get vaccinated and Duquesne University is no exception.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, employees who get vaccinated will receive a paid day off.
That day off will be available for staff to use through next June.
However, if employees opt out of getting vaccinated, the university will not cover that employee's medical bills if they contract COVID-19.
Duquesne employees must be vaccinated by September 30 to be eligible for the program.