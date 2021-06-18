Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Parker

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Parker came to Animal Friends after his family could no longer care for him. This sweet, senior guy can be rather timid, but is slowly starting to settle in. Parker loves to show off his good canine manners including sit, down and paw – he also walks very nicely on a leash. He can be selective with his canine friends, but may be open to living with another dog as long as proper introductions are made first. Parker is looking for a family with kids 13 years or older who are ready to give him a second chance and lots of love!

To find out more about how to adopt Parker, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails!