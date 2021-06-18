By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Live Casino Pittsburgh is preparing for its first festival of the summer.
Summerfest will feature craft beer, wine, and food vendors.
There will also be several live music acts.
The festival is scheduled from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on June 26 at Live Casino Pittsburgh.
More information and tickets can be found on their website at this link.