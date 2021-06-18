By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A top Senate Republican says an audit of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election is a “very real possibility.”READ MORE: Police: Woman Looking For Ride After Prison Release Accused Of Urinating In Sheetz, Trying To Sell Drugs
The Senate State Government Committee Chairman told The Capital-Star that he’s considering issuing subpoenas for ballot information, and he will likely make a decision “in a week or two.”READ MORE: Picklesburgh Plans For August Return On Andy Warhol Bridge
Republican lawmakers met yesterday with activists who have been pushing for an election review.
The Pennsylvania Department of State’s own audit of the 2020 election found “strong evidence” that the votes had been counted accurately.MORE NEWS: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Fallen Tree Branch In Upper St. Clair Park
But right-wing activists have been pushing for reviews in several states following baseless fraud claims by Former President Donald Trump.