CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bear Sighting, Black Bear, Local TV, Penn Borough, Pittsburgh News, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN BOROUGH (KDKA) – A black bear was spotted getting a little too close to a family’s home in Westmoreland County.

READ MORE: Butler County Planning Walk And Candlelight Vigil To Remember Caitlyn Kaufman

Cierra Cheyenne sent KDKA a video she captured at her home in Penn Borough.

She said she heard a noise on Thursday while she was baking cookies.

READ MORE: New Push In Pennsylvania Seeks To Give Frontline Workers A Boost In Hourly Pay

When she looked outside she saw a bear getting into her birdseed.

“There’s a literal bear in our backyard,” she said in the video.

The bear took off after Cheyenne yelled to a neighbor.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Storm Chances Return On Friday Afternoon

According to Cheyenne, it’s the second time she’s seen a bear in her neighborhood this spring.