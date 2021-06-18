By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN BOROUGH (KDKA) – A black bear was spotted getting a little too close to a family’s home in Westmoreland County.

Cierra Cheyenne sent KDKA a video she captured at her home in Penn Borough.

She said she heard a noise on Thursday while she was baking cookies.

When she looked outside she saw a bear getting into her birdseed.

“There’s a literal bear in our backyard,” she said in the video.

The bear took off after Cheyenne yelled to a neighbor.

According to Cheyenne, it’s the second time she’s seen a bear in her neighborhood this spring.