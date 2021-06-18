By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN BOROUGH (KDKA) – A black bear was spotted getting a little too close to a family's home in Westmoreland County.
Cierra Cheyenne sent KDKA a video she captured at her home in Penn Borough.
She said she heard a noise on Thursday while she was baking cookies.
When she looked outside she saw a bear getting into her birdseed.
“There’s a literal bear in our backyard,” she said in the video.
The bear took off after Cheyenne yelled to a neighbor.
According to Cheyenne, it’s the second time she’s seen a bear in her neighborhood this spring.