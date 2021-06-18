PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed legislation into law that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday in the United States.

Here in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, there is a ten-day stretch of events celebrating the day when the last slaves finally learned they were free.

The first of those celebrations take place at Point State Park.

The Freedom Days Celebration is a celebration of all cities and boroughs in Allegheny County featuring Black music genres and youth programs.

It will also showcase African-American culture, education, food, and speakers.

From the 18th through the 20th there will be a youth fest at Mellon Park.

Then, the 24th through the 27th will be a music festival at Point State Park with the 5th annual Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade taking place next Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through downtown Pittsburgh.

“We have a multitude of spaces to engage in this momentous experience, especially since it Pittsburgh’s year officially celebrating, we want to give people a multitude of people to engage and be part of this experience,” said Larry Ossei-Mensah.

You can find a full list of events right here on our website at this link.

“It’s an acknowledgment of history, and thinking of the black history of Pittsburgh and also the silencing of it,” Ossei-Mensah said. “We think about what happened to the lower Hill District, the gentrification we’re seeing in East Liberty and thinking about how do we honor the legacy of African-Americans in the city, the struggle the achievements, that has made everything we have today possible especially for African immigrants in this country.”

There will also be other celebrations throughout the city, including on Saturday, a rededication and reparations service at Bethel AME Church at noon.

1Hood Media is having a celebration of arts and culture today and A-Company will do the same on Saturday.

Local companies are also getting involved, like Duquesne Light, who will host a volunteer cleanup day in Homewood on Friday.

With Juneteenth now being recognized as a federal and state holiday, there will be closures.

City and county offices will be closed, driver’s license centers will also be closed.

However, county parks, golf courses, and pools will remain open.