PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is transforming its busiest bus stop into an art exhibit.

That means the stop on Smithfield Street at Sixth Avenue will be closed from June 20-24.

Local artist Janel Young, who created the “Pathway To Joy” exhibit downtown for the Three Rivers Arts Festival, will be working on a piece called, “Respect.”

The artwork will encourage riders to be mindful of their neighbors.

During the installation, the Smithfield St. at Sixth Ave. stop downtown will be temporarily closed. Riders of routes 39/40/44/P1/P68/P71 can board detoured buses at the bus stop on Sixth Ave. next to the Henry W. Oliver Building and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. [2/2] READ MORE: Union Members Rally Outside Carnegie Museum In Oakland, Demand Pay Raise — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) June 18, 2021

During the closure, passengers will have to go to the nearby bus stop on Sixth Avenue, next to the Henry W. Oliver building and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

These bus routes will be picking up and dropping off there while the project is created:

39-Brookline

40-Mount Washington

44-Knoxville

P1-East Busway

P68-Braddock Hills Flyer

P71-Swissvale Flyer

For more information on Port Authority services changes, visit this link.