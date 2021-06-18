By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is transforming its busiest bus stop into an art exhibit.
That means the stop on Smithfield Street at Sixth Avenue will be closed from June 20-24.
Local artist Janel Young, who created the “Pathway To Joy” exhibit downtown for the Three Rivers Arts Festival, will be working on a piece called, “Respect.”
The artwork will encourage riders to be mindful of their neighbors.
During the installation, the Smithfield St. at Sixth Ave. stop downtown will be temporarily closed. Riders of routes 39/40/44/P1/P68/P71 can board detoured buses at the bus stop on Sixth Ave. next to the Henry W. Oliver Building and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
These bus routes will be picking up and dropping off there while the project is created:
- 39-Brookline
- 40-Mount Washington
- 44-Knoxville
- P1-East Busway
- P68-Braddock Hills Flyer
- P71-Swissvale Flyer
For more information on Port Authority services changes, visit this link.