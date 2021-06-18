CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Local artist Janel Young will be working on a piece called, "Respect."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is transforming its busiest bus stop into an art exhibit.

That means the stop on Smithfield Street at Sixth Avenue will be closed from June 20-24.

Local artist Janel Young, who created the “Pathway To Joy” exhibit downtown for the Three Rivers Arts Festival, will be working on a piece called, “Respect.”

The artwork will encourage riders to be mindful of their neighbors.

During the closure, passengers will have to go to the nearby bus stop on Sixth Avenue, next to the Henry W. Oliver building and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

These bus routes will be picking up and dropping off there while the project is created:

  • 39-Brookline
  • 40-Mount Washington
  • 44-Knoxville
  • P1-East Busway
  • P68-Braddock Hills Flyer
  • P71-Swissvale Flyer

For more information on Port Authority services changes, visit this link.