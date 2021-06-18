By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — First responders in Rostraver Township rescued a kitten stuck in a storm drain.
Rostraver Township police and fire officials, along with North Belle Vernon police and Rostraver Sewage Authority, responded Friday for the rescue on Sara Way.
Crews could not reach the animal initially, so the North Belle Vernon police were called in to provide a trap.
The kitten was safely rescued after getting stuck Thursday and has a forever home thanks to Pet Supplies Plus in Belle Vernon.
“Special shout out to Officer Frederick for both resetting the trap this morning and crawling down in to retrieve it when she was finally caught,” Pet Supplies Plus said on Facebook.