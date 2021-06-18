By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big construction project that could create traffic gridlock begins Monday on Route 28.

The ramp from Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge, on the northbound side of the road, will be closed for three months.

Weather permitting; it will close at 3 a.m. Monday for 83 days.

Crews will be doing concrete and steel repairs, drainage improvements and painting among other things.

The detour will take drivers through Sharpsburg back to the Highland Park Bridge.

Here are PennDOT’s suggested detours:

Posted Detour

• From northbound Route 28, take the RD Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (Exit 5A) off-ramp

• Continue straight at the stop sign

• Bear right onto North Main Street (Route 1001)

• North Main Street becomes Main Street

• Main Street becomes Freeport Road

• Take the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge

• End detour

Alternate Detour

• From northbound Route 28, continue past the closed ramp

• Take the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road (Exit 8) off-ramp

• Bear left toward Fox Chapel Road

• At the stop sign, turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

• Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

• From southbound Route 28 take the left-hand off-ramp to South 8/Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6)

• End detour

Visit 511pa.com for the latest on all road conditions.