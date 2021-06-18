PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe storm chances return today with strong winds a big concern this afternoon to the evening hours.

You’ll notice changes already underway as you step out the door with morning temperatures about ten degrees warmer than where they were to start the day on Thursday.

Humidity levels are still low this morning, however with dew points still in the upper 40s.

That will change as we head into the afternoon with dew points shooting up to the low 60s by 5:00 p.m.

This warm moist air at the surface sitting below dry and cool air will energize the atmosphere with strong storms possible for the afternoon to the evening.

As it stands most of today will be dry and actually pleasant.

We won’t see humidity levels reach more uncomfortable levels until late this afternoon. Once that happens the storm chance for the day will also be in place.

Highs today will reach the low 80s.

Morning lows are near 60.

Noon temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Morning partly cloudy skies will give way to mostly cloudy afternoon skies. When it comes to rain chances, I have kept a low shower chance for noon and hours around noon.

Besides, that most will be completely dry through 7:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, severe weather chances stick around for the weekend.

I actually have better rain chances in place for Saturday and Sunday.

The only question at this point with both of those days is, “will we see rain showers through the day that won’t let the energy build for storm development?”

I am going to say no, which means a solid storm chance for later in the day once the convective temperature is met.

