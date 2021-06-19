By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLARION (KDKA) — A young swimmer has died just after finishing his first year of college.READ MORE: Several Allegheny County Pools Close Due To Weather Conditions
18-year-old Jacob Minnick was a member of the Clarion University swim team.READ MORE: Hazelwood Protester Says She Was Hit By Car Last Year, Files Lawsuit Against Driver
Minnick was back near his home just outside of Buffalo yesterday.
He went under the water at a creek and did not resurface.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Shooting In Homewood
Rescue crews found his body a few hours later.