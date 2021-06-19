CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Jacob Minnick was at a creek near his home and did not resurface.
Filed Under:Clarion University, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLARION (KDKA) — A young swimmer has died just after finishing his first year of college.

18-year-old Jacob Minnick was a member of the Clarion University swim team.

Minnick was back near his home just outside of Buffalo yesterday.

He went under the water at a creek and did not resurface.

Rescue crews found his body a few hours later.