Crews responded to the Redwood Estates this afternoon.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, North Fayette Township, Two-Alarm Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — No one was injured in a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged two mobile homes Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., crews were called out to the Redwood Estates.

Neighbors tell KDKA two families were forced out by the flmaes.

So far, there is no word on a cause.