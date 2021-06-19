By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — No one was injured in a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged two mobile homes Saturday afternoon.READ MORE: Port Authority Dropping Capacity Limits On All Vehicles Tomorrow
Just before 3 p.m., crews were called out to the Redwood Estates.READ MORE: City Of Monessen Celebrates Juneteenth For The First Time With Ceremony At City Hall
Neighbors tell KDKA two families were forced out by the flmaes.MORE NEWS: March Calls For Justice For Antwon Rose II On Day Marking 3 Years Since His Death
So far, there is no word on a cause.