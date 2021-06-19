By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a couple of fronts nearby, we are going to continue to see on and off rain and storm activity for the next couple of days until Monday where a front will move through and bring widespread rain and storms.

There is a chance for some of the storms today to be severe with gusty wind and hail being the main threat.

Temperatures will be a little cooler today with highs in the upper 70’s.

It will be hotter the next couple of days, with temperaturesin the mid-to-upper 80’s.

Once the front passes on Tuesday, we cool down significantly into the upper 60’s.

We dry out Tuesday afternoon and stay dry until Friday.

Temperatures warm up through the rest of the week back to the 80’s.

