By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and North Homewood Avenue after receiving a Shotspotter notification.
Police say that two men were found with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to the hospital and were last listed in critical condition.
Police ask that the public avoid the area while officers are investigating.
