The plan is to reopen the pools tomorrow.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Allegheny County pools are closed to the public for the rest of the day this Saturday.

The county cited “inclement weather” for the closures of pools at Boyce Park, South Park and North Park.

The pools will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday if the weather allows for it.

They say that Settlers Cabin Wave Pool is still open.