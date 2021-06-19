CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It is in effect until 10 p.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER/LAWERENCE COUNTIES (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lawrence and Beaver Counties as well as parts of Ohio.

The warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.

All the impacted areas include:

  • Columbiana
  • East Palestine
  • Ellwood City
  • Calcutta
  • Ohioville
  • New Waterford
  • Big Beaver
  • New Beaver
  • Bessemer
  • Koppel
  • Wampum
  • New Galilee

KDKA meteorologist Kristin Emery anticipates that the storm could reach wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and leave quarter-size hail in Columbiana.