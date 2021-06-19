By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER/LAWERENCE COUNTIES (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lawrence and Beaver Counties as well as parts of Ohio.
NEW: Severe thunderstorm warning for Lawrence and Beaver Counties until 10pm. Storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail near Columbiana heading SE at 25 mph. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ijEqK0lOgw
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) June 20, 2021
The warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.
All the impacted areas include:
- Columbiana
- East Palestine
- Ellwood City
- Calcutta
- Ohioville
- New Waterford
- Big Beaver
- New Beaver
- Bessemer
- Koppel
- Wampum
- New Galilee
KDKA meteorologist Kristin Emery anticipates that the storm could reach wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and leave quarter-size hail in Columbiana.