By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Be happy.” That might be the best advice you’ve ever heard.

Rose Spencer says the way to live a fulfilling and long life — is to simply be happy.

Rose has lived a pretty fulfilling life herself. She turned 100 on Friday.

So her and her friends and family came together to mark the milestone.

They held a luncheon at Gianna Via’s in Whitehall.

Rose’s family says she’s called Pittsburgh home for her entire life and has always cared and put other’s needs before her own.

It’s something her grandchildren will always carry with them.

“Just always looking out for everyone around you. She was always there and always a thoughtful and very caring person in my life and my kid’s life and my family’s. So it kind of has trickled down to me, I think,” said Aimee Arnold, Rose’s granddaughter.

To make the occasion even more memorable, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives gave Rose a certificate congratulating her on 100 years of life.