CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The warning does not impact any area of Pennsylvania at this time.
Filed Under:Mercer County, Ohio, Severe Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MERCER COUNTY, PA (KDKA) — A tornado warning has been issued in northern Ohio, just west of Mercer County in Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh branch called special attention to the warning and said for people to “be on high alert.”

The warning covers Northwestern Trumbull County and Southeastern Geauga County in northeastern Ohio.

It lasts until 6 p.m. tonight.

There are chances for severe weather in our area, but there has not been a tornado warning issued for any part of Pennsylvania.