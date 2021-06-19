By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MERCER COUNTY, PA (KDKA) — A tornado warning has been issued in northern Ohio, just west of Mercer County in Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service Pittsburgh branch called special attention to the warning and said for people to “be on high alert.”
Be on high alert. A tornado warning was issued just west of Mercer County by NWS Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/3xH0xlBPt3
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 19, 2021
The warning covers Northwestern Trumbull County and Southeastern Geauga County in northeastern Ohio.
It lasts until 6 p.m. tonight.
There are chances for severe weather in our area, but there has not been a tornado warning issued for any part of Pennsylvania.