By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood that resulted in two bystanders being injured and taken to the hospital.

Police say officers were dispatched to Hazlett Street around 11:00 p.m. in response to a Shotspotter alert.

When officers arrived at the scene, they wound two women who had been shot — one shot in the leg, and the other with a graze wound to the elbow.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a fight broke out between juveniles that led to gunshots being fired, with the two women who were struck being bystanders.

The women were taken to a local hospital by paramedics and were last listed in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.