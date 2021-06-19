By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — There was a tragedy on a trail in Upper St. Clair.

A huge tree limb collapsed on a couple from South Fayette.

40-year-old Kara Leo was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital on Friday.

Her husband is seriously injured.

It is known as the Morton Ravine Trail and is a heavily wooded area.

One jogger KDKA spoke to said the dangers are well known:

“You can see a limb came crashing down,” Donald Smith said.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible. It could be anybody,” one local woman said.

Donald Smith jogs this trail at least twice a week. He’s heartbroken about the woman who lost her life, but he’s not totally surprised.

“There are what we call as trail runners ‘widow makers’ all along the trail,” he said. “The worst thing to do is to get inside the trail when it’s windy.”

Even so, it’s a popular trail near Boyce Mayview Park. Smith said he’s had some close calls while jogging.

“There’ve been many times when I’ve been running on the trail, and I heard a tree fall in the distance and thought I wouldn’t have had a chance had I been there,” Smith said.

KDKA is told Leo is survived by two young sons.