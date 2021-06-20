By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A two-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Carson Street and Corliss Street on Sunday has sent seven people to the hospital, including one child who is in critical condition.
The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pittsburgh Police say one adult and four children were found injured in one vehicle, and two adults were injured in the other vehicle.
Six of those involved were transported in stable condition, but a child was sent to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say that the cause of the crash is under investigation.