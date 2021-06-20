By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MENOMONEE, Wi./PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — For the second year in a row, Kohl’s has decided to close all its stores on Thanksgiving.
The company says that its decision to close all stores on Thursday, November 25 was due to the "positive response" from customers about the stores being closed for the holiday last year.

Online shopping will still be an option for customers on Thanksgiving, and stores will reopen on the following day, Black Friday.
Online shopping will still be an option for customers on Thanksgiving, and stores will reopen on the following day, Black Friday.
The department store chain has 12 different locations in Southwestern Pennsylvania.